Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.45.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. The trade was a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

