Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Onefund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.