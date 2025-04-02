DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DXC Technology worth $472,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

