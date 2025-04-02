DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of DXC Technology worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 109.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 294.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $24.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

