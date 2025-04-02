Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 60.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after buying an additional 652,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,115,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

EXP opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.88. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.44 and a 52 week high of $321.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director Michael R. Nicolais acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.