Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Exponent worth $476,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

