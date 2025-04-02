Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,127,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,209,000 after acquiring an additional 106,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,437,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after purchasing an additional 519,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.