Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

FRT opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $94.58 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

