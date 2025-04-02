Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,133,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,845,000 after buying an additional 2,232,966 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 921,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 281,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

