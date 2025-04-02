First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of First Financial Bankshares worth $508,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,446,000 after purchasing an additional 249,011 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3,508.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,807,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 131,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

