FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.19% of FirstCash worth $426,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in FirstCash by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

