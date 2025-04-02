FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,892 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 644.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $671,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 220.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

