Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

GRMN opened at $217.48 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. This represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $625,957.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094 in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

