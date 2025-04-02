Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 31179782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Geron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a market cap of $942.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Geron by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,826,000 after acquiring an additional 847,710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Geron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 484,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,846 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Geron during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 330,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.