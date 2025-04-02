Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.78% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

