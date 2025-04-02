Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.03% of Grand Canyon Education worth $478,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

