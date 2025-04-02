Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 824.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 621,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,275 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,859,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 675,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,192,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $8,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,979.08. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,282.94. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock worth $376,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.40. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 388.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

