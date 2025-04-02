GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,083,000 after buying an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,279,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,626,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

