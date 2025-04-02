Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 165,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,355,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,810,000 after buying an additional 341,424 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 24.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 251,788 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Hayward Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,041.48. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

