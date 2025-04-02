HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabaletta Bio
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.