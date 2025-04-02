Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

