HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,227 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 195.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 166,602 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter valued at $549,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harrow by 521.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Harrow by 3,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 77,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday.

Harrow Stock Performance

Shares of HROW opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $889.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

