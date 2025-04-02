HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,750 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2,144.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 329,179 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMO opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

