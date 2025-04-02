HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy Rating

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HomeStreet by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

