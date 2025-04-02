Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 691,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $150,444,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,926,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,353,000 after buying an additional 2,218,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,825,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

View Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.