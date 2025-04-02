Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.2 %

HY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $733.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.