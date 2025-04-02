Impact Investors Inc Acquires Shares of 12,859 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 57.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,571,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,648,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965,442 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

