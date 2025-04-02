Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and traded as low as $24.87. Industria de Diseño Textil shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 679,103 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Industria de Diseño Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

