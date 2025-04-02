Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,835,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Integer worth $508,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.95. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

