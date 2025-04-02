Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.03% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1112 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

