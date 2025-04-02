Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

