JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 145.9% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $131.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

