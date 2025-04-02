KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 79.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 530,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.3 %

CRI stock opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Further Reading

