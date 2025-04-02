KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,056,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 730,442 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $182,408.48. This represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

