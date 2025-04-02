KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $275,632.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,580.58. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

