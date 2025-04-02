KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,252,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 855,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 183,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $224,800.55. The trade was a 204.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manner Carrie Eglinton bought 78,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $247,668.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,941.60. This trade represents a 6.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.