KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 155,580 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

