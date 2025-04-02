KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $6,030,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,022.24. This trade represents a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MSGS opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $178.35 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

