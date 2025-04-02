KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 29,200 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.32.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.