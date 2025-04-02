KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradata by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 324,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 348,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 161,957 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 920.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 108,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Up 1.3 %

Teradata stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TDC

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.