KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.13% of First Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Financial by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 62.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial news, insider Mark Allen Franklin purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,543.38. The trade was a 11.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

THFF stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $576.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.49. First Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

