KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 13,400 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

