KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 21,400 Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SG. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth about $13,695,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 272,340 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 848.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 270,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 241,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,407,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,784,000 after acquiring an additional 236,874 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $288,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,084,259.40. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,177 in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

NYSE SG opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

