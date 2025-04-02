KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 37,500 Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

