KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $651,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seaboard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Seaboard by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,767.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,365.00 and a 12 month high of $3,412.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.