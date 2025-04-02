KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $669,000 in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, insider Jack S. Brandom sold 1,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,688. The trade was a 45.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. The trade was a 20.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Cavco Industries stock opened at $516.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.56. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

