KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $674,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Liberty Live Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 1.55. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

