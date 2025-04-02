KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $686,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 123.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 987,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 633,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,943,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 172,711 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

View Our Latest Report on RARE

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,014.08. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.