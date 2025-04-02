KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $689,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Andersons by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

