KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $701,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 27.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,947,418.63. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.